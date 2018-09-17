Wylie descendants hold reunion

From Flat Run Road to SR 28, on Sept. 16 descendants of Edgar Wylie and Una Simmons Wylie met to reminisce over old and new family additions.

Attending were the two living of the five children: Irene Wylie Michael with grandson Chris Michael and Brandy and Dustin Sova-Davy; Wanda Lee Wylie Moore and Eddie with sons Richard Burgess (sons Jonathan and Holly Burgess with Layne, Logan; Clayton and Lizzie Burgess with June, Larkin) and Wayne and Kim Burgess (daughters Brittane Dance with Knisley and Eli; Brandy Luke with Bennett); from eldest daughter Velma Wylie West was Irvin and Margaret West with son Jerry West, Kay and John Naylor (daughters Karen and Rusty Fite with Kyler, Kaycie and Brad Roach with Clayton, Bryston, Dagan, Ryker; from Mary Wylie Baldwin were hosts Charles and Nancy Baldwin (daughter Tonya Magee with Kamaryn and son Mark and Amy Baldwin with Brooklyn and Aubrey) also Marvin and Patty Baldwin, Phillip Baldwin; from only son Howard Wylie was Wahnita and Bill Andserson.

A hay wagon transformed into a filled chow wagon was enjoyed by all 50 family in attendance.

Submitted by Nancy Baldwin.