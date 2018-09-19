Adena Regional lab receives accreditation

The Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) Laboratory has received a two-year accreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP). The accreditation is based on results of a recent on-site inspection.

“It is a great honor to retain this accreditation for ARMC,” said Bill Pierce, laboratory director. “CAP represents the gold standard for laboratory accreditation. By meeting its standards, our laboratory has demonstrated its commitment to our patients by providing the highest quality services.”

With this recognition, ARMC’s lab remains among 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

The CAP accreditation process is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients. During an inspection, laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years are inspected. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

Since the early 1960s, the federal government has recognized the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.