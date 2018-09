John and Nancy Abernathy of Hillsboro celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday. They were married on Sept. 19, 1953. They are pictured at a recent family gathering with their daughter, Ann Morris, and son, Gary Abernathy.

John and Nancy Abernathy of Hillsboro celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday. They were married on Sept. 19, 1953. They are pictured at a recent family gathering with their daughter, Ann Morris, and son, Gary Abernathy. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Abernathy-anniversary-this.jpeg John and Nancy Abernathy of Hillsboro celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday. They were married on Sept. 19, 1953. They are pictured at a recent family gathering with their daughter, Ann Morris, and son, Gary Abernathy.