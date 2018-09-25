College education news

Shope on Shawnee Dean’s List

Hillsboro resident Emily Shope has been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 summer semester at Shawnee State University. To be placed on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

White accepted at Cumberlands

Kaiti White of Hillsboro has been accepted to University of the Cumberlands for the upcoming academic year. White, a former student at Fairfield Local High School, is welcomed into the UC Class of 2023. She will be among 1,400 other students on the UC Williamsburg campus finding academic opportunity in more than 40 majors, more than 30 clubs and student organizations and 28 athletic teams.

Columbus State Dean’s List

Gregory Fabin, a computer science major from Greenfield, and Charles Johnson, a social and human services major from Leesburg, have been named to the Summer Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

The above information was compiled from news releases from the respective schools.