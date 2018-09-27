Hillsboro Woman’s Club meets

The Hillsboro Woman’s Club met Sept. 11 at the Frog and Club Restaurant at the Hillsboro Elks. Sheila Maggard from Peebles presented a program on aprons with assistance from Catherine Plummer. Club members also brought aprons and spoke about their’s. The club’s next meeting will be held Oct. 9 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro.
