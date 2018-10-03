Classic associates attend OAR Convention

Randy Butler, Jenny Hilterbran and Emily Stroud attended the 2018 Ohio Association of Realtors (OAR) Convention & Expo, Sept. 16-18, in Columbus.

The OAR is the largest professional trade association in Ohio. Each year, the OAR officially recognizes designated members of the President’s Sales Club for outstanding performance in the real estate industry. This year, Classic associate Randy Butler received the Award of Distinction for attaining in excess of $2.5 million in sales volume in one year. Classic associates Brigette Waggoner and Tracy Hancock, and broker Jenny Hilterbran, were recipients of the Award of Achievement for attaining in excess of $1 million in sales volume in one year.

Classic Real Estate associates have been so recognized a total of 105 times since opening for business on April 1, 1990. That represents more than $105 million in real estate sales in Highland County.

“We congratulate all the OARPSC winners for a job well done,” Hilterbran daid. “Not only are we proud of the job that Classic associates do, but we are grateful to all the buyers and sellers who over the years have placed their confidence in our ability to help make their dreams of home ownership come true. Without them, we would never have achieved such success.”

Submitted by Linda Lippert, Classic Real Estate Company.

