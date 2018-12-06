Lynchburg Three Arts Club

The December meeting of the Lynchburg Three Ats Club was held at the historic Newport home of the meeting hostess, Kathy Farkus.

The club first toured the home then enjoyed a delicious carry-in meal with the hostess providing the main course. There was a fun gift exchange and then the club members went on the Victorian Christmas Home Tour sponsored by the East Row Historic Foundation.

It was a very interesting tour, but due to inclement weather the tour was shortened.

Submitted by Nancy Shaffer, club reporter.