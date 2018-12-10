DAR elects 2019 officers

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution ended the year with celebrations on Dec. 1 at the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum.

Festivities began in the music room with singing Christmas carols accompanied by Alex Butler at the piano. After the opening ceremony a delicious luncheon was served by hostesses Charleene Tarr, Kim Jacobs, Sarah Jacobs and CAR member Erin Hedges.

Tonia Edwards presented 10-year certificates for Elizabeth Aleastante, Betty Crum, Carrie Rice Jones, Samantha Rach, Joellen Rice, Phyllis Townsley, Kim Jacobs and Jill Troike.

Tonia Edwards and Willa Rains received 20-year certificates with Betty Bishop receiving a 25 year certificate. There are others who are longtime members, but certificates are given at 10, 20, 25, etc. years.

Two new members were installed – Lois McLaughlin and Diane Walker.

After election of new officers and their installation, a passing the gavel ceremony was conducted with attending past regents passing the 1911 gavel of Mrs. Elizabeth Ervin Evans to new Regent Jane Stowers. Those were Martha Saylor, Jean Wallis, Suzanne Hapner, Tonia Edwards and Pat Young. Other new officers are Vice Regent Elissa Zornes, Registrar Cara Pfieffer, Treasurer Judy Hornsby, Secretary Pat Young, Chaplin Janet Florence and Historian Helen Roe.

Items collected for the Chillicothe VA were new tennis shoes, calendars, puzzle books, colored pencils, construction paper, etc. Many Christmas cards were signed to send the veterans. Community service projects were reported. The club had a good 2018 with many service activities and look forward to a busy 2019.

Submitted by Jane Stowers.

New Waw-wil-a-way Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution officers include (front row, l-r) Elissa Zornes, vice regent, and Jane Stowers, regent; (back row, l-r) Janet Florence, chaplain; Pat Young, secretary; Judy Hornsby, treasurer; Cara Pfeifer, registrar; Helen Roe, historian.