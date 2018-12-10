SR 124 reduced to one lane

Through the week ending Dec. 15, the following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

From Dec. 10-14, SR 124 will be reduced to one lane between North Shore Drive and Chestnut Road for bridge repairs at the structure located just east of North Shore Drive. Throughout the week, traffic will be maintained with the use of temporary signals.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, ODOT District 9.