Newman Insurance acquires Kirker Insurance

Effective Dec. 1, 2018, Newman Insurance of Hillsboro has acquired Kirker Insurance, owned by Tom Kirker.

“We first want to welcome all of the Kirker Insurance clients to Newman Insurance. We want you to know we will do our very best to be advocates for you, and work hard to earn your trust. Tom Kirker and I started in the insurance business within three months of each other and have been friends for more than 30 years,” said Newman Insurance President Russ Newman.

“When Tom started to think about retirement he personally chose our agency to be his successor because he knows our values and that we will work hard to take care of his policyholders, who are like family to him,” Newman added.

Brett Barton, Newman Insurance vice President and managing associate, said, “Erica Swearingen, who has been an important part of Kirker Insurance, is now part of our agency family and will continue in her role as associate agent in West Union.”

The office is located at 307 E. Main St. in West Union and can be reached at 937-544-2346.

Newman Insurance has five locations with offices in Hillsboro, Beavercreek, Fairborn, Trotwood and now West Union. Newman Insurance is a multiline insurance agency offering a full menu of insurance products and financial services.

Submitted by Courtney Michael, customer service representative, Newman Insurance Agency.

Russ Newman, left, and Tom Kirker are pictured in front of the new Newman Insurance location in West Union. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Russ-Tom.jpg Russ Newman, left, and Tom Kirker are pictured in front of the new Newman Insurance location in West Union.