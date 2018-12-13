L-C Elementary December Students of the Month

The following children were chosen as Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary for December. The students were chosen by their teacher for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as their school work, and for being a positive role model for others. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Shelby Grey (PK), Lacey Warner (1), Roderick Jenkins (1), Kelsey Davis (K), Livy Waits (K), Teagan Williamson (K) and Logan Saylor (K); (second row, l-r) Mason Brault (2), Kelsey McPherson (3), Levi Throckmorton (3), Brittany Young (5), Principal Angie Godby, Gabby Grabill (2), Clayton Ferguson (2), Colton Grabill (1) and Lilly Moore (1); (third row, l-r) Elizabeth Shope (2), Josie Kneipp (1), Wesley Herbert (3), Tyler Herbert (2) and Mason Warnock (3); (fourth row, l-r) Brooklyne Allen (4), Julianne Vesey (4), Addyson Cordrey (4), Annie Keaton (4), Audrey Barry (5), Xavier Higgins (5) and Caitlyn Collins (5). Absent from the picture is Jack Bennett (PK).

