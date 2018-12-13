Kindergarten students send packages overseas

The kindergarten students in Mrs. McLaughlin and Mrs. Walters’ classes at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary collected items to send to two servicemen who are stationed overseas. The packages were sent to Kuwait and Afghanistan. The students learned about the location of these countries and also about the sacrifices that each serviceman is making to keep their country safe. The students made cards and pictures to express their gratitude to the two servicemen. The students also brought in a variety of items including toiletries, snacks, games, etc. to be sent in the care package. “We hope that this small package will bring a smile to their face during their deployment and especially during the Christmas season,” the class said in a news release.

