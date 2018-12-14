Bell Gardens chef wins award

Bell Gardens Place Assisted Living in Hillsboro has announced that Steven Taylor, the executive chef at Bell Gardens, participated in a recipe contest across the Enlivant Company.

Chefs from houses in several states submitted their prize recipes to be judged by the dietary and dining services team in Chicago, Ill. Taylor won first place in the entree section with his barbecue ribs recipe. He was judged on ease of preparation, presentation and taste.

“He is an outstanding chef and does an amazing job preparing food for our residents at Bell Gardens,” said Bell Gardens Executive Director Michael Bradford. “I am proud to have Steven on my team.”

Taylor’s recipes will be featured on the Enlivant spring and summer menu and he will also be recognized by the Resource Center for Enlivant in Chicago.

Submitted by Michael Bradford, executive director, Bell Gardens Place.

