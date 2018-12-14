Firefighters Breakfast With Santa

The AFSCME Local 1091, the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District part-time firefighters’ union, hosted its inaugural Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec 8. Pictured, from left, at the event are full-time firefighter Robbie Miller holding Kyndell, part-time firefighter Spencer Boone, and Molly Vance.

