Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Dec. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ashley Ross, 34, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Richard Mick, 44, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal mischief, criminal damaging and criminal trespassing.

Terry Ross, 33, Frankfort, was arrested for criminal mischief, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing and on a warrant from the Adult Parole Authority.

Chancellor Krebs, 25, Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear on a warrant out of Adams County.

Dec. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Selena Camp, 51, of Washington C.H., was arrested for failure to appear.

Richard Mick, 44, Greenfield, arrested by order of the court on charges of criminal mischief, trespassing and criminal damaging.

Sylvia Cutler, 29, Piketon, was arrested for failure to appear.

Johnathan Fraker, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly intoxication.

INCIDENT

At 3:25 p.m., officers received a report of a theft in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.