McClain FFA officers visit elementary students

The McClain FFA officer team spent the day with Greenfield Elementary School students on Dec. 11. Students were able to tell Santa what they want for Christmas. After visiting with Santa, students were given a cookie from Mrs. Claus. The donations that the chapter received will be used to pay for the gifts it provides through the Secret Santa Program.

