SSCC’s PN program celebrates graduation

Twelve graduates of Southern State Community College’s Practical Nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 6 pinning ceremony at the college’s central campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Tinisha Wilson opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys and SSCC Director of Nursing Dr. Julianne Krebs. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Stephanie Puckett.

The 2018 PN graduating class includes, from Adams County, Bethany Marie Baker of West Union, Chasity Dawn Baldwin of West Union, Stephanie Nicole Puckett of West Union; from Brown County, Marilyn Olivia Sturgill of Georgetown, Keysha Nicole Taylor# of Mt. Orab; from Clermont County, Casandra Lynne Collins of Amelia, Alyssa Dawn Duncanson* of Milford, Tiffany Rose Key of Hamersville; from Clinton County, Zachary Toney-Marcum of Wilmington, Tinisha Sue Wilson#* of Blanchester; from Highland County, Bryanna McKenzie Buerkle# of Hillsboro, and Amanda Jo Howard of Leesburg.

NOTE — * denotes college honors; # denotes members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

For more information about Southern State’s health sciences programs, visit www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/health-sciences.shtml. To learn more about Southern State Community College, please call 1-800-628-7722, email info@sscc.edu or visit www.sscc.edu.

Submitted by Kris Cross, director of public relations, Southern State Community College.

The newest graduates of the Practical Nursing program at Southern State Community College are (front, l-r) Zach Toney-Marcum, Casandra Collins, Bethany Baker, Keysha Taylor, Amanda Howard and Chasity Baldwin; (back row, l-r) Stephanie Puckett, Bryanna Buerkle, Marilyn Sturgill, Alyssa Duncanson, Tiffany Key and Tinisha Wilson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_PN-Pinning-DEC2018.jpg The newest graduates of the Practical Nursing program at Southern State Community College are (front, l-r) Zach Toney-Marcum, Casandra Collins, Bethany Baker, Keysha Taylor, Amanda Howard and Chasity Baldwin; (back row, l-r) Stephanie Puckett, Bryanna Buerkle, Marilyn Sturgill, Alyssa Duncanson, Tiffany Key and Tinisha Wilson. Submitted photo