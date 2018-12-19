Posted on by

Craft items wanted for lifestyle magazine


The Times-Gazette

Salt magazine is interested in learning what local residents are making in their free time.

AIM Media Midwest

Are you a maker? Show us what you’re up to!

We’re interested in learning about what our Ohio neighbors are making in their free time for a feature in Salt magazine, distributed via this newspaper. There’s so much creativity happening outside of the 8 to 5, a way for folks to help with the household budget or just express themselves in a way their jobs don’t ask of them.

Send a photo of a finished item, cost, social media info and your contact info to amcgeesterrett@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Buckeye-Love-example-1.jpg AIM Media Midwest

The Times-Gazette