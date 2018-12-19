Shop With A Cop stops at Walmart

Sara Owens of Fayetteville was just one of the nearly 60 children who got to shop for Christmas gifts with an area law enforcement officer during the annual Shop With a Cop event Wednesday at the Hillsboro Walmart. Pictured, from left, are Debbie Cox, a chaperone from Clermont-Mercy Hospital near Mt. Orab; Sara Owens; and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Matthew Hunt of Xenia.

