Adena makes donation to Greenfield Christian Center

Caregivers at Adena Family Medicine-Greenfield celebrated the holiday season by holding a wreath decorating contest with patients and visitors voting on their favorites. Each of the wreaths were then raffled off with all the proceeds from the ticket sales donated to the Greenfield Area Christian Center Food Pantry. Pictured are Adena Family Medicine provider Dr. Richard Mizer surrounded by Adena Family Medicine-Greenfield staff, presenting Mike Anderson with the Greenfield Area Christian Center, with a wreath and a $200 donation.

Caregivers at Adena Family Medicine-Greenfield celebrated the holiday season by holding a wreath decorating contest with patients and visitors voting on their favorites. Each of the wreaths were then raffled off with all the proceeds from the ticket sales donated to the Greenfield Area Christian Center Food Pantry. Pictured are Adena Family Medicine provider Dr. Richard Mizer surrounded by Adena Family Medicine-Greenfield staff, presenting Mike Anderson with the Greenfield Area Christian Center, with a wreath and a $200 donation. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Adena-Family-pic.jpg Caregivers at Adena Family Medicine-Greenfield celebrated the holiday season by holding a wreath decorating contest with patients and visitors voting on their favorites. Each of the wreaths were then raffled off with all the proceeds from the ticket sales donated to the Greenfield Area Christian Center Food Pantry. Pictured are Adena Family Medicine provider Dr. Richard Mizer surrounded by Adena Family Medicine-Greenfield staff, presenting Mike Anderson with the Greenfield Area Christian Center, with a wreath and a $200 donation. Submitted photo