COMMUNITY CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 26

Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Fire House.

Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1161, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous 7:30 p.m., Serenity Group, Big Book/12&12 Study, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

THURSDAY, DEC. 27

American Legion Post 129, HiTech Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop #171, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. For more information call 393-9065.

Shiloh Addictions Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter’s House of Prayer, 7450 Fairground Rd., Hillsboro.

Highland County House of Prayer, 6:30-8:30 p.m., home of Marvin and Becky Gotherman, 100 West Union Pike, Hillsboro.

Greenfield Rotary Club, 11:30 a.m., Catch 22, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Free cooking class by Ohio State Extension Office, Samaritan Outreach Services, 537 N. East St., Hillsboro. Reservations, call 393-2220.

Highland Commandery #31 K.T., 7:30 p.m.

Country Quilters, 7 p.m., Good News Gathering, 6250 U.S. 62 South, Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Sisters in Sobriety, women’s closed discussion, 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

FRIDAY, DEC. 28

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, DEC. 29

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, breakfast at 9 a.m. Open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

SUNDAY, DEC. 30

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

MONDAY, DEC. 31

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 2

Bainbridge Senior Citizens.

Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Fire House.

Lynchburg Lodge #178 F.&A.M., 7:30 p.m.

Free anonymous confidential HIV testing, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Highland County Greenfield Community Action.

Al-Anon, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous 7:30 p.m., Serenity Group, Big Book/12&12 Study, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Lynchburg Masonic Lodge #178.

THURSDAY, JAN. 3

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop #171, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. For more information call 393-9065.

Shiloh Addictions Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter’s House of Prayer, 7450 Fairground Rd., Hillsboro.

Highland County House of Prayer, 6:30-8:30 p.m., home of Marvin and Becky Gotherman, 100 West Union Pike, Hillsboro.

Highland Horse Council, 7 p.m.

Greenfield Rotary Club, 11:30 a.m., Catch 22, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Highland Lodge #38 F.& A.M., 7:30 p.m.

Marine Corps League Department of Ohio Detachment, 7:30 p.m., Grandpa Keltz’s Country Corner, 10551 North Shore Dr., Rocky Fork Lake, Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Sisters in Sobriety, women’s closed discussion, 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

FRIDAY, JAN. 4

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Overeaters Anonymous, 12 p.m., Family Recovery Services.

SWORL.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Christian Motorcyclist Association (CMA), Adams/Highland County Chapter, 10 a.m., Grace Fellowship Church, Peebles.

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, breakfast at 9 a.m. Open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

Southern Ohio Dream Flyers, 2 p.m., meet at flying club.

Compunet Computer Club, 1:30 p.m., south campus of Southern State Community College.

Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY, JAN. 6

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

ReaLife Church, “Real Hope for Real People,” come as you are, non-judgmental. Pastor Anthony “Skip” Skipworth, Lead Pastor, 230 W. South St., Hillsboro. Sunday 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

MONDAY, JAN. 7

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N. Washington St., Greenfield.