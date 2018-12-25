Hillsboro FFA 7th at district

Leading up to the Food Science Contest on recently at Felicity High School the Hillsboro FFA team practiced every week. The team worked on triangle test, distinguishing different scents and taste of samples, and machine recognition. The Hillsboro Food Science team finished in eighth place. Alora Brown from the Hillsboro FFA team finished seventh in districts for individual scores. One Hillsboro contestant, Taylor Jordan, said, “I had a great time with my team and learned alot about the details of foods. Overall, everyone had a great time participating in another FFA Contest.” Pictured(back row,l-r) are Garret Fanin, Ryan Harless, Alora Brown, Joe Helterbrand and Abigail Hall (front row, l-r) Keisha Moore, Katherine Craig, Trinity Storms and Kylie Dun.

Leading up to the Food Science Contest on recently at Felicity High School the Hillsboro FFA team practiced every week. The team worked on triangle test, distinguishing different scents and taste of samples, and machine recognition. The Hillsboro Food Science team finished in eighth place. Alora Brown from the Hillsboro FFA team finished seventh in districts for individual scores. One Hillsboro contestant, Taylor Jordan, said, “I had a great time with my team and learned alot about the details of foods. Overall, everyone had a great time participating in another FFA Contest.” Pictured(back row,l-r) are Garret Fanin, Ryan Harless, Alora Brown, Joe Helterbrand and Abigail Hall (front row, l-r) Keisha Moore, Katherine Craig, Trinity Storms and Kylie Dun. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Food-Science-pic.jpg Leading up to the Food Science Contest on recently at Felicity High School the Hillsboro FFA team practiced every week. The team worked on triangle test, distinguishing different scents and taste of samples, and machine recognition. The Hillsboro Food Science team finished in eighth place. Alora Brown from the Hillsboro FFA team finished seventh in districts for individual scores. One Hillsboro contestant, Taylor Jordan, said, “I had a great time with my team and learned alot about the details of foods. Overall, everyone had a great time participating in another FFA Contest.” Pictured(back row,l-r) are Garret Fanin, Ryan Harless, Alora Brown, Joe Helterbrand and Abigail Hall (front row, l-r) Keisha Moore, Katherine Craig, Trinity Storms and Kylie Dun.