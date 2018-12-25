The Fairfield FFA hosted the Ohio FFA Leadership Night on Dec. 12. Members from all over Highland County gathered together to hear from state FFA officers about finding their purpose and overcoming their mountains. The students participated in games and built leadership skills as they met new people. They enjoyed eating pizza and ended the night with a dodgeball tournament. Pictured are Fairfield FFA members at Leadership Night.

The Fairfield FFA hosted the Ohio FFA Leadership Night on Dec. 12. Members from all over Highland County gathered together to hear from state FFA officers about finding their purpose and overcoming their mountains. The students participated in games and built leadership skills as they met new people. They enjoyed eating pizza and ended the night with a dodgeball tournament. Pictured are Fairfield FFA members at Leadership Night. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Fairfield-FFA.jpg The Fairfield FFA hosted the Ohio FFA Leadership Night on Dec. 12. Members from all over Highland County gathered together to hear from state FFA officers about finding their purpose and overcoming their mountains. The students participated in games and built leadership skills as they met new people. They enjoyed eating pizza and ended the night with a dodgeball tournament. Pictured are Fairfield FFA members at Leadership Night. Submitted photo