Hillsboro’s Haines 5th at district

The Hillsboro FFA recently had three members participate in the sub-district job interview contest at Greenfield. Jaiden Hughes was able to move on to the district event where she placed placed fifth. The Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosted the district job interview contest. There were a total of 20 schools that participated. The job interview contest is a great tool to prepare kids for the future and help them understand the process required to get a job. This contest consisted of filling out a job application, running through a formal interview and completing a follow-up letter to their respective employer. The FFA has multiple other CDEs that help prepare kids for their future plans, including public speaking, ag sales and more. Pictured, from left are, Jaiden Hughes, Serena Humphrey and Ashlie Hillyer.

