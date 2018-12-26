Fairfield FFA helps brighten Christmas for two families

The Fairfield FFA Officer Team spent its Dec. 15 morning shopping at Walmart for its annual Adopt A Christmas Child program. The chapter set out jugs to collect money from every class at the Fairfield Local Schools. In total the chapter raised $2,000 to spend on families in need during the holiday season. The officer team bought food, clothes and toys for two different families in the community, hopes to spread some joy and holiday spirit to these families and brighten their Christmas this year. The members want to thank everyone who made donations and supported the program. Pictured, from left, are Brayden Grooms, Kohler Bartley, Spencer Crothers, Thomas Fraysier, Ally Davis, Alexis Tompkins, Paige Teeters, Bre Flint and Rachel Schuler.

