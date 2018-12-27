Governor recognizes T-G’s 200th

Stephen Caraway, left, southwest regional liaison for Governor John Kasich’s office, presents a document Thursday to Times-Gazette Editor Jeff Gilliland recognizing the newspaper’s 200th anniversary, which has been celebrated throughout the year. The first publication of what was then called the Hillsborough Gazette and Highland Advertiser came off the press on the afternoon of June 18, 1818. The governor’s letter of recognition says: “On behalf of the State of Ohio, we are proud to recognize the 200th anniversary of The Times-Gazette. Community newspapers are a vital element to Ohio’s local communities, providing information while promoting local commerce, free enterprise and public service. We commend the hard work of all those involved with these publications throughout the years, and we extend our best wishes for many more years of continued success.”

