Hillsboro FFA holds Greenhand Banquet

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently held its annual Greenhand Banquet where the first-year members get honored with their Greenhand FFA degree pin.

This year, 29 members were recognized. To be eligible for the Greenhand FFA degree members must be currently enrolled in an agriculture education class, have a satisfactory plan for a supervised agriculture experience, as well has display basic knowledge of the components of FFA, such as the official colors, FFA history, and the proper use of official dress.

At the banquet this year theguest speaker was Ohio FFA Vice President At Large Emma Dearth, who spoke to the Greenhands and guests about how you might not always feel like you are qualified to do what is asked of you, but when you step into the roll you are meant to be in you will know.

Toward the end of the program, before the members were presented with their pins, six members presented the FFA Creed. The six members who presented the creed were Emma Hatfield, Elena Lowell, Clara Paige, Griffin Puckett, Riley Stratton and Serena Humphrey.

The banquet also consisted of a meal provided by the Hillsboro FFA Chapter and the Grover family. The meal included grilled pork chops, macaroni and cheese, green beans and cookies.

Submitted by Lexey Hetzel, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured are Hillsboro FFA officers and Greenhand members with guest speaker Emma Dearth. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/12/web1_Greenhand.jpg Pictured are Hillsboro FFA officers and Greenhand members with guest speaker Emma Dearth. Submitted photo