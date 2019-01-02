McClain FFA completes projects

On Dec. 19, members of the McClain FFA went to the Greenfield Community Action Center to make ornaments with community members and also write Christmas cards to send out with meals that will be delivered throughout the community. The McClain FFA said it would like to thank the Community Action Center for allowing it to make a difference in the lives of community members this holiday season.

During the School day on Dec. 21, members of the McClain FFA worked together to make a meal for the first responders in the community. Members made pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans and no-bake cookies. After the meal was made, the FFA members delivered them to the Greenfield Police Department, and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District stations Greenfield and Rainsboro. The FFA said it would like to thank all of the members that gave up their fun day to make this event possible and also the first responders in the community and everywhere for everything they do for their communities.

Submitted by Natalie Rolfe, McClain FFA.