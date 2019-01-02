Highland Co. EMA Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Highland County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is conducting a five-year update to the Highland County All Hazard National Mitigation Plan.

These plans are intended to identify hazards that pose a genuine risk to property and life, and to identify solutions which will mitigate the impact of natural disasters (flooding, high winds, severe winter or summer storms, earthquakes etc.). For a county or any of its local jurisdictions to qualify for any federal disaster recovery or mitigation assistance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requires communities to update their Hazard Mitigation Plans every five years.

Highland County will hold a Hazard Mitigation Plan update committee meeting on Monday, Jan. 28 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Highland County Administration Building in the basement conference room. All townships, villages and cities are encouraged to attend.

The public is also welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact David Bushelman, Highland County EMA director, at dbushelman@highlandcoso.com or 937-393-5880.

Submitted by Dave Bushelman.