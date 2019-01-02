Adena welcomes First Baby of Year

Adena Health System has announced its first baby of the new year.

The infant, a girl, arrived on Jan. 1, 2019 at 4:52 a.m. Brynlee Shepherd is the daughter of David Shepherd and Tracy Schoolcraft of Waverly. The newborn weighed-in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces and she was 20.25 inches long.

“We rang in 2019 watching the ball drop in the Adena’s Women’s & Children Center, and patiently awaiting Brynlee’s arrival,” said Schoolcraft. “We are excited for Brynlee to meet her 1-year-old big brother, who was also born here on Thanksgiving in 2017.”

Per tradition, the New Year’s Baby was presented with a basket of baby items, gift cards and toys, all donated by the Adena Women’s Board.

