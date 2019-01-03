Auditions for SSCC’s ‘By the Bog of Cats’

The SSCC Theatre will hold a second round of auditions for the spring production of “By the Bog of Cats” by Marina Carr. Open to community members and students, auditions will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

Loosely based on Euripides’ tragedy “Medea,” Carr’s “By the Bog of Cats” is the prophetic tale of Hester Swane, an Irish traveler who attempts to come to terms with a lifetime of abandonment. Set on the bleak, ghostly landscape of the Bog of Cats, this provocative drama discloses one woman’s courageous attempts to lay claim to that which is her’s, as her world is torn in two.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare and memorize a dramatic one- to two-minute monologue. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview the night of auditions. If interested in auditioning, but unavailable to attend the audition date, contact Director Rainee Angles (rangles@sscc.edu) to schedule an alternate audition date prior to Jan. 11.

“By the Bog of Cats” will be performed April 5-7.

For more information about available roles and rehearsal schedule, visit http://sscctheatre.com/auditions/.

Submitted by Kris Cross, director of public relations, Southern State Community College.