GHS offering Sunday Dinner

Greenfield Historical Society will hold its first Sunday Dinner of the year this Sunday, Jan. 6. The meal will be held at the Grain & Hay Building and consist of roast pork loin with coleslaw, green beans, potatos, brownie sundae, bread and drinks.

Waiters and waitresses will serve guests from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on real plates, silverware and linen. The cost is $10 person with no tipping requested.

This is the first of three Sunday Dinners the society will hold this winter. The next two will be Feb. 3 and March 3.

Proceeds from the Sunday dinners go toward utility bills and maintenance of the various buildings of the society.

Submitted by Harold Schmidt, Greenfield Historical Society.