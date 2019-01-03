Posted on by

GHS offering Sunday Dinner


Greenfield Historical Society will hold its first Sunday Dinner of the year this Sunday, Jan. 6. The meal will be held at the Grain & Hay Building and consist of roast pork loin with coleslaw, green beans, potatos, brownie sundae, bread and drinks.

Waiters and waitresses will serve guests from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on real plates, silverware and linen. The cost is $10 person with no tipping requested.

This is the first of three Sunday Dinners the society will hold this winter. The next two will be Feb. 3 and March 3.

Proceeds from the Sunday dinners go toward utility bills and maintenance of the various buildings of the society.

Submitted by Harold Schmidt, Greenfield Historical Society.

