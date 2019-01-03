Adena advancing close-to-home care

Created by members of the community to meet the health care needs of its people, the Adena Health System successfully continues that mission throughout South Central Ohio. In 2018, Adena launched a successful strategy to expand the availability of close-to-home care through enhancing its services and providing more specialty care throughout the region; as well as through partnerships with independent physicians, hospitals and businesses located within its nine-county service region.

“Throughout South Central Ohio, we have many options for people to receive outstanding health care,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “We began the year with a strategic plan to network with other independent providers and hospital systems to give patients what they want and need – safe, high quality health care that can be found near their homes and families. Over the course of the year, we have had successful partnerships and affiliations develop, and look forward to more in the new year.”

Successful partnerships and affiliations achieved in 2018 include:

* Partnerships with providers in the region to expand and enhance services, including primary care in Jackson with the return of Dr. Stephen Owen; and Adena’s Women’s Health Services program with the return of Drs. Jennifer Regan and Richard Villarreal and staff, giving patients the care they need close to home, family and loved ones.

* A successful affiliation agreement with Fayette County Memorial Hospital accenting Adena’s commitment to partnerships with other health care providers in the region to enhance access to quality care and treatment, and delivering comprehensive care close-to-home.

* Opening its second primary care and occupational health clinic on the grounds of an area employer. YUSA, located in Washington C.H., is a Japanese-owned company that makes auto parts, and has a workforce of 451 company employees and 83 contracted employees. Adena opened its first onsite workplace clinic in Piketon at Fluor BWXT in 2011.

In addition to its partnership strategy, Adena continued to enhance the experiences of its patients and staff, with numerous standout achievements throughout the year. A few of these include:

* Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) opened a new, $36 million, 59,000-square foot emergency department that enhances emergency care for those living in the region. Since opening in August, patients are seeing a provider 14 percent faster.

* Adena Regional Medical Center named by IBM Watson Health as one of the Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals in the U.S.

* Adena Medical Group celebrated its 20th anniversary and has grown from the integration of a couple of practices under the Adena umbrella to a robust group of more than 250 employed physicians and advanced practice providers. In 2018, Adena retained more than 97 percent of its providers and hired 58 new providers to create greater access to care across the region.

* Adena Health System was one of just 39 organizations worldwide to receive the 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award — the result of the annual workplace evaluation of its more than 3,000 caregivers.

* Adena Regional Medical Center earned a 4-star rating for quality by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Medicare and Medicaid. ARMC was the only 4-star hospital in the region, and ahead of some of the biggest hospitals in Columbus and Cincinnati.

* Within its first month, ARMC’s new emergency department was the scene of a Code Yellow on Aug. 29 when 24 prisoners and guards from the Ross Correctional Institute were exposed to an unknown substance. The incident, which garnered national attention, brought caregivers and the community together to get through the large-scale emergency without a single life lost.

* Continued work to streamline and improve the billing process, making progress by providing charge estimates at the time of service to eliminate billing surprises. Patients are also receiving statements for service approximately 20 days faster than historically, and with greater accuracy.

* Moody’s Investors Service affirmed the Health System’s A3 rating with a stable outlook, citing Adena’s strong 2017 performance, and the organization’s positive momentum.

“These, and many more 2018 accomplishments are positioning Adena Health System, our affiliates and our partners for future success,” Graham said. “With a commitment to make Adena the top of mind and first-choice for health care by people of our region is driving our physicians, providers, staff, administration and board of trustees to do more than ever for the people and communities we serve. I am excited about the services we are bringing to hometowns across the region; along with the possibilities for care and exceptional service for every patient, every time.”

To view an entire listing of Adena’s 2018 achievements, visit adena.org/2018. Also follow it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Adena cardiovascular providers and President and CEO Jeff Graham are pictured with the system’s Top 50 Heart Hospital Award. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Adena-pic.jpg Adena cardiovascular providers and President and CEO Jeff Graham are pictured with the system’s Top 50 Heart Hospital Award. Submitted photo