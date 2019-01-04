Southern Hills donates to wrestling tourney

Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $1,000 and sponsored all awards for the fifth annual Southern Hills Community Bank Wrestling Invitational at McClain High School. Southern Hills Community Bank has locations in Leesburg, Greenfield, Lynchburg, Ripley, Georgetown, West Union and Peebles, and will open a location soon in Hillsboro. Pictured, from left, are Tracey Cokonougher McClain Junior High athletic director; Monica Smith, Southern Hills Community Bank assistant vice president loan operations; Charlene Sterling, Southern Hills Community Bank Greenfield Branch manager; and Trevor Arnett, McClain High School Athletic Director.

