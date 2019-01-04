SSCC announces fall honors list

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for fall semester 2018. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Chartered in 1975, Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs. With campus locations in Hillsboro, Washington C.H., Wilmington and Mt. Orab, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience. Southern State offers flexible scheduling with day, evening, weekend, online and hybrid courses, and a tuition rate that is one of the lowest in the state.

To learn more, call 1-800-628-7722, email info@sscc.edu or visit www.sscc.edu.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

Named to the president’s list from Highland County are April Barber of Greenfield, Jeffrey Beery of Hillsboro, Brooklynn Buchanan of Leesburg, Kathleen Garrison of Leesburg, Lauryn Gibson of Greenfield, Jarrett Hensley of Mowrystown, Morgan Holland of Hillsboro, Jessica Kernaghan of Greenfield, Chelsea Traylor of Hillsboro, and Raymond Whiting of Hillsboro.

Named to the dean’s list from Highland County are Mackenzie Anderson of Greenfield, Mason Barrett of Lynchburg, Ashley Beatty of Highland, Samantha Cameron of Hillsboro, Katie Condo of Hillsboro, Samuel Dean of Hillsboro, Sabrina Duncan of Lynchburg, Mary Eldridge of Hillsboro, Bethany Franckhauser of Mt. Orab, Madison Hopkins of Hillsboro, Randall Mischal of Greenfield, Austin Neville of Hillsboro, Christopher Otey of Lynchburg, Jerimiah Penn of Greenfield, Emily Pinkerton of Lynchburg, Xavier Roberts of Hillsboro, Susan Roll of Greenfield, Hannah Rumpke of Hillsboro, Janice Smith of Hillsboro, Wyatt Smith of Lynchburg, Zachary Tope of Greenfield, Haley Vogtli of Hillsboro, Madison Wells of Mt. Orab, Rebecca Wiget of Hillsboro, and Oliver Wolfenbarger of Hillsboro.

Submitted by Kris Cross, director of public relations, Southern State Community College.