In the Kitchen with Sharon

Happy new year!

One of the most popular new year’s resolutions, and least kept, is to lose weight. I threw out all of the candy and cookies and now I need something sweet. You know what they say — out of sight, out of mind. Well, not for me. I miss my sweets.

Tim Colliver, one of our reporters here at The Times-Gazette, said he has a great recipe for low carb cheese cake. That is just what I need. I asked Tim to please share it so I can have my sweet fix.. And, of course, he said he would be glad to share it as long as I saved him a piece. OK, Tim , I will save you one piece and I will eat the rest.

For all you low-carbers out there, here is a tried and true sure-fire receipe to indulge in a great desert and yet lose a lot of the carbs. Low-carb cheesecake tastes just like your typical New York-style cheesecake, but you don’t get a graham cracker crust, since that’s where most of the carbs are hiding.

Low-Carb Cheesecake

Ingredients

2 bars Philadelphia brand creme cheese, softened to room temperature (I’ve found that other brands, even at room temp, sometimes deliver a grainy consistency when mixed.

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon imitation vanilla or pure vanilla extract

1 16 oz. tub sour cream

16 to 24 packets of Splenda (for some reason, I’ve found the packets yield a sweeter taste than using bulk Splenda in a box)

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese with Splenda packets. Start off with about 10 and sweeten to taste.

When sweet enough for personal preference, add eggs and vanilla and mix thoroughly.

Use cooking spray (do they still make Pam?) and spray down a deep 9-inch pie pan

Using a spatula, pour out the cream cheese mixture into the pie pan.

Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees —Don’t overbake!

At about 20 minutes into the bake, combine sour cream and packets of Splenda in a mixing bowl. Start off with six and sweeten to taste.

At the 30-minute mark, remove the lovely, beautiful, sensual — yes, I’m talking about the cheesecake — from the oven and using a spatula, gently spread the sour cream over it and return to the oven for 15 minutes.

Remove from oven and set aside to cool. Refrigerate when completely cool. Serve alone or topped with Cool Whip or Reddi-Wip, since both are by nature low-carb as well. On average, each slice of cheesecake has roughly eight grams of carbs — 10 is you use a whipped topping. Or about 20 if you pile on the Cool Whip like I do.

Sharon Hughes https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_KItchen-tease.jpg Sharon Hughes

Low-carb cheesecake can help keep those new year’s resolutions