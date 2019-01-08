SR 41 tree trimming this week

As part of a districtwide maintenance and vegetation management program, a tree trimming project has been scheduled this week on SR 41 in Highland County.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 9, and continuing through Friday, Jan. 11, maintenance crews will be cutting and clearing trees that overhang along SR 41, and the route will be subject to daytime closure at locations between its junction with SR 753 and SR 124.

Operations will be in effect from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with the route open to evening and overnight travel. While the route is closed, all thru-traffic motorists will be detoured via SR 124, SR 506 and SR 753.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.