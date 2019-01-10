Michael Bradford, executive director at Bell Gardens Place Assisted Living in Hillsboro, recently took baked goods to the Hillsboro Police Department and the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. Bell Gardens Place wanted to say thank you for all the local law enforcement community does for us and Bell Gardens recognized them on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

