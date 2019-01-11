Pell named to Federal Loan Bank Board

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati Board of Directors have named two new members to the board. In addition, three board members were re-elected. Each director will serve a four-year term that began Jan. 1.

The board also elected Dr. Donald J. Mullineaux to his third term as chairman.

Newly elected as a member director from Ohio is Michael P. Pell, president and CEO of First State Bank in Winchester. Pell is a 35-year veteran of the banking industry and currently serves as chairman of the Ohio Bankers League. First State Bank is a $460 million community bank with 13 locations across six counties in Southern Ohio. Prior to First State Bank, Pell was vice president of Fifth Third Bank, where he was responsible for Retail Administration for the Fifth Third Ohio Valley affiliate which managed 26 offices in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Re-elected as member directors from Tennessee were James A. England and William S. “Sammy” Stuard. Both were re-elected to their third terms on the FHLB Board.

Newly elected as independent director is April Miller Boise, resident of Cincinnati.

Re-elected as independent director was Nancy Uridil, a resident of AvonLake.

The FHLB Board also elected Mullineaux to serve as chair of the board. He has served on the board since 2010 and in the capacity of chair since 2015. His third two-year term as chair commenced Jan. 1 and expires Dec. 31, 2020.

The FHLB is a $100 billion congressionally-chartered regional wholesale bank providing financial services for residential housing and economic development to 652 member financial institutions located in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

Submitted by Elena Zint, marketing/retail banking manager, First State Bank.

