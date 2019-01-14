Hillsboro FFA visits nursing homes

Seventeen members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter went to two different nursing homes in Hillsboro in December to pass out Christmas cards and candy to residents. After the school day the students loaded up into school vans and went to The Laurels and Heartland.

During the school day on Monday, the ag classes prepared Christmas cards that were later passed out to residents of local nursing homes. They put many different sayings and drew pictures on the cards. They prepared 200 different cards for the elderly. When members passed these cards out, they also offered the residents a couple of pieces of candy and made sure to have a small conversation and get to know that person.

The FFA members felt that during this season they should help their chapter reach out to as many people as possible.

Kirsten Harp said, “I love seeing the smiles on their faces when I gave them the card and candies.”

The members of the chapter were more than happy to help spread Christmas cheer to members of the community.

Submitted by Alora Brown, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Pictured (back row, l-r) are Kristin Jamieson, Heather Burba, Lana Grover, Kirsten Harp, Riley Stratton, Taylor Jordan, Brayden Cochran, Loraleigh Mayhan and Kaylee Carder; (front row, l-r) Jessica Howland, Kayla Alvey, Emma Hatfield, Bryce Stanley and Kelcie Thornburg. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_Christmas-project-pic.jpg Pictured (back row, l-r) are Kristin Jamieson, Heather Burba, Lana Grover, Kirsten Harp, Riley Stratton, Taylor Jordan, Brayden Cochran, Loraleigh Mayhan and Kaylee Carder; (front row, l-r) Jessica Howland, Kayla Alvey, Emma Hatfield, Bryce Stanley and Kelcie Thornburg. Submitted photo