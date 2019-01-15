Wilmington College fall 2018 dean’s list

A number of area students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the fall 2018 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full-time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

Highland County area students named to the list are shown below according to their hometown:

FRANKFORT – Ethan P. Hurtt, Core Rd., senior.

GREENFIELD – Sydney M. Barton, Parrett Road, senior; and James G. Stobaugh, Karnes Rd., senior;

HILLSBORO – Clyde D. Snow, E Prospect Rd., senior; Kylie S. Allen, US Highway 62 North, senior; John M. Attinger, Watson Rd., senior; Allie J. Branscome, St. Rt. 73, junior; Jordan E. Crum, Crum Road., senior; Lauren M. Grover, Slate Hill Road., junior; Ryan P. Hagan, Woodland Drive, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Courtney R. Hall, Murray Rd., senior; Ashleigh D. Harless, US Highway 62, junior; Kaleb M. Harp, Sinking Spring Rd., sophomore; Jayme C. Maynard, St. Rt. 124, junior; Aaron S. Miller, US Highway 62, sophomore; Kayla J. Morgan, State Route 247, senior; Emily G. Myers, Wenmar Avenue, junior, 4.0 grade point average; Natalie N. Stanley, E Berrysville Rd., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Emily R. Winkelman, Timber Lane, freshman, 4.0 grade point average; and Tiffany B. Zwiesler, Richard Street., senior, 4.0 grade point average.

LEESBURG – Kaitlin E. Evans, Brown St., senior.

LYNCHBURG – Tyler R. Barton, Dade Road, junior; Tyler C. Kingus, Anderson State Road, sophomore; Jocelyn M. Kuha, Ruble Cemetery Road, junior; Brandon W. McCammon, Limerick Drive, junior; Madison E. Mechlin, State Route 251, senior, 4.0 grade point average; and George G. Thompson, State Route 134, junior.

NEW VIENNA – Eli Hollingsworth, State Route 28, senior; Paige E. Lilly, Bernard Road, freshman; Hannah R. Thirey, Carey Rd., sophomore; Marissa E. Williams, E Fork Rd., senior and Thomas A. Young, Fleming Road, freshman.

RUSSELVILLE – Natalie R. Wagner, State Route 763, senior.

SABINA – Taylor E. Priest, Polk Rd., senior; Lindsay B. Cater, Old Charleston Rd., senior, 4.0 grade point average; Mary E. Caudill, North Howard Street, junior; Breana N. Fair, Black Road, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Shelby E. Michael, W. Washington Street, sophomore; James M. Perrill, Pearson Octa Road, freshman; and Shelby R. Williams, St. Rt. 729 S, freshman, 4.0 grade point average.

SARDINIA – Taylor P. Chambers, State Route 321, senior; and Olivia M. Wendel, Fite Hauck Road, junior.

SEAMAN – Taylor R. Wylie, State Route 770, senior.

WINCHESTER – Allison N. Harper, Berry Road, senior.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, director of public relations, Wilmington College.