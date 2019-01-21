Great Oaks Board names new officers, members

The Great Oaks Board of Directors elected Terry Gibson as chair for 2019 at the January board meeting.

Gibson represents Lockland City Schools and is a Lockland school board member. He has served on the Great Oaks Board since 2006, most recently as vice chair in 2018.

Bill Ferguson was elected vice chair. Ferguson represents local school districts served by the Hamilton County Educational Service Center, where he is on the board.

Three new members also joined the Great Oaks Board in January. They are:

Amber Ballard, Norwood City Schools board member. Ballard is a sign language interpreter and pharmacy technician as well as an entertainer. She was elected to the Norwood City School Board in 2018. She replaces Lynn Ellis.

Kyle Nicolaus represents Batavia Local Schools on the Great Oaks Board. Nicolaus is a member of the Batavia Township Zoning Appeals Board and Milford Schools Foundation Board, and owns a landscape design, build and maintenance business. He replaces Mark Ewing.

Denise Smith of West Clermont Local Schools rejoins the Great Oaks board this year. A speech-language pathologist for the Clermont County Educational Service Center, Smith serves on the West Clermont School Board and was a member of the Great Oaks Board from 2011 through 2013. She replaces Matt Vanzant on the Great Oaks Board.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.