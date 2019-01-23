Local education news

The following is a collection of news releases submitted by the respective schools.

Four on OCU Dean’s List

Students named to the dean’s list at Ohio Christian University College of Adult and Graduate Studies for the spring 2018 semester included: Anthony Garrison of Greenfield, Crystal McCravy of Hillsboro, Misty Middleton of Hillsboro and John Riffee of Hilsboro.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 “graded” semester hours.

Current on dean’s list

Jesse Current has been named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the fall 2018 semester.

Bailey earns Mercy degree

Amanda Bailey completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing duing the fall 2018 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.

Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution with a campus in Toledo and a location in Youngstown. It focuses on health care and health science programs.