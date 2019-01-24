Farm Bureau kicking off membership drive

Highland County Farm Bureau will kick off its 2019 membership campaign at the Sons of Toil Brewery in Mount Orab on Saturday, Feb. 9 from noon to 6 p.m.

Ohio Farm Bureau is turning 100 years old and it theme this year is Celebrating our Past, Creating our Future.

The primary purpose of the membership campaign is to help the organization grow. More members enable Farm Bureau to have a stronger legislative voice, offer more programming and create a stronger presence in the community.

Each year the Highland County Farm Bureau hosts numerous events within the community, offers scholarships to high school seniors and college students with a major in agriculture, and provides opportunities for members to grow personally and professionally. Membership is the foundation of the organization, and it needs members to be a strong voice for agriculture and the rural communities in the county.

Volunteers are needed to help with the membership campaign. If you are interested in helping, come to the membership campaign. It is an opportunity to learn more about Farm Bureau’s membership process and to connect with members of surrounding communities.

“We look forward to growing our numbers and having fun while we do it,” said Heather Utter, organization director.

Call the Farm Bureau office at 937-378-2212 by Thursday, Jan. 31 to make reservations for the kick off or for more information.

Office hours are 8a.m. to -4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Submitted by Darlene Hare, administrative assistant, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland County Farm Bureaus.