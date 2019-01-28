New Vienna Lions Pancake Day

The public is invited to the annual New Vienna Lions Club Pancake Day on Saturday, Feb. 2nd from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will serve an all-you-can-eat meal of pancakes, pork sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, juice, milk and coffee. There will be prizes and raffles. All proceeds will be contributed to the community.

With the funds raised, club members will volunteer their time to support Kamp Dovetail, the New Vienna library, community improvement projects, andprovide eye care to those in need. The event will occur at the New Vienna Fire Station on SR 28, one mile west of town. Meal prices are $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available from New Vienna Lions Club members or can be purchased at the door.

Questions can be directed to Lions Club members Kasey Smith at 937-987-2395, Steve McKibben at 937-725-8384, Don Geer at 937-218-1353 or Wendell Compton at 937-987-2355.

With a goal of providing service to their community and others, the New Vienna Lions Club is one of 46,000 local Lions Clubs operating in 210 countries. Each club aims to help its local community and others around the world.

Submitted by Richard Hiatt, New Vienna.