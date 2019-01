SOESC announces newly elected board membetrs

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center held its reorganizational meeting Jan. 22. Newly elected officers Martha Gausman, president; and Jim Luck, vice president; as well as members Roy Hill, Dennis Mount, Rich Peck, Corky Wilt, Roger West, Chrissy Charters and Rod Lane will lead the organization in 2019. The board members are pictured below (front row, l-r) Beth Justice, superintendent; Roger West, member; Martha Gausman, president; Chrissy Charters, member; and Rod West, member; (back row, l-r) Roy Hill, member; Jim Luck, vice president; Dennis Mount, member; Richard Peck, member; Corky Wilt, member; and Rachel Meyer, treasurer.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center held its reorganizational meeting Jan. 22. Newly elected officers Martha Gausman, president; and Jim Luck, vice president; as well as members Roy Hill, Dennis Mount, Rich Peck, Corky Wilt, Roger West, Chrissy Charters and Rod Lane will lead the organization in 2019. The board members are pictured below (front row, l-r) Beth Justice, superintendent; Roger West, member; Martha Gausman, president; Chrissy Charters, member; and Rod West, member; (back row, l-r) Roy Hill, member; Jim Luck, vice president; Dennis Mount, member; Richard Peck, member; Corky Wilt, member; and Rachel Meyer, treasurer. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/01/web1_2019-SOESC-Board.jpg The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center held its reorganizational meeting Jan. 22. Newly elected officers Martha Gausman, president; and Jim Luck, vice president; as well as members Roy Hill, Dennis Mount, Rich Peck, Corky Wilt, Roger West, Chrissy Charters and Rod Lane will lead the organization in 2019. The board members are pictured below (front row, l-r) Beth Justice, superintendent; Roger West, member; Martha Gausman, president; Chrissy Charters, member; and Rod West, member; (back row, l-r) Roy Hill, member; Jim Luck, vice president; Dennis Mount, member; Richard Peck, member; Corky Wilt, member; and Rachel Meyer, treasurer. Submitted photo