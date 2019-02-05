McClain FFA has gold rated officer books

Kelli Uhrig, Destiny Trefz and Natalie Rolfe recently turned in their McClain FFA officer books. Uhrig worked to keep track of all money related business that the chapter was involved in for the past year. Trefz worked countless hours to keep track of all attendance for every event over the past year as well as recording business that was discussed at each meeting. Rolfe took pictures at all of the chapter’s events, put them into a scrapbook and kept social media updated with announcements and results. All three girls received perfect scores and will be recognized by the Ohio FFA state officers at the Ohio FFA State Convention. Pictured, from left, are Uhrig, Rolfe and Trefz.

