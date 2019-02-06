4-H club holds first meeting of year

The Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs 4-H Club held its first meeting of the year on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House.

The advisor passed out certificates and pins to those 4-H members who did not make it to the year-end banquet in November. The advisor discussed how members are to fill out the enrollment forms on line this year to register their 4-H projects. The website to enroll at is http://oh.4honline.com. Members must have this completed by April 1. The advisor talked about the fair being shortened by one day, which means there will be changes to the show schedules. The special interest projects that were always judged at the fair will now be judged on Aug. 24, prior to the fair starting.

4-H members who purchase feed and show items for their animals at Ventura or Family Farm and Home can fill out forms at these stores to receive discounts.

The meeting was then adjourned and refreshments were served by Rachel and Noah Rudy.

The next meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Hamer Township House.

Submitted by Matthew Gossett, club news reporter.