Hospice speaks to retired teachers

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association met at the Hillsboro Ponderosa Banquet Center on Monday, Feb. 4. Approximately 25 individuals and guests were present.

Hospice of Hope Provider Relations Specialist Erin Richmond spoke to the membership about the services that Hospice of Hope provides and debunked common myths and misconceptions regarding Hospice care.

Volunteer Coordinator Beth Belcher spoke about the wide variety of opportunities and training options available to volunteers with Hospice of Hope.

Former Hillsboro High School teacher and Hospice of Hope volunteer Gemelia Tyler related her experiences as both a family member of Hospice recipient and as a Hospice volunteer. The program was very interesting and extremely informative. A number of members chimed in after the presentation, affirming the many blessings their family members had received through Hospice of Hope.

Following the featured speakers, President Robert Hottle conducted the business meeting, taking reports from the secretary and treasurer as well as reports regarding scholarship awards, a review of relevant state and national legislation, current month service project donations to the Highland County Homeless Shelter, a report on the Highland House historical museum, and an acknowledgement of recent necrology.

The next general meeting is set for May 6 11 a.m. at Hillsboro Ponderosa Banquet Center. Tentatively, the program for May will include talks by area students who have excelled at the state level in some academic, athletic or extracurricular pursuit.

The association’s May service project has been identified as a collection on behalf of Hospice of Hope.

Submitted by Highland County Retired Teachers Association.

Pictured, from left, are Beth Belcher, Gemelia Tyler, Gina Yezzi, Robert Hottle and Erin Richmond.