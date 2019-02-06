Adena opens second FCMH location

The partnership between Adena Health System and Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) continues to grow, with the opening of a second Adena clinic within FCMH.

Even before executing an October 2018 affiliation agreement, Adena and FCMH have collaborated to increase access to specialty care for patients in the region. The partnership started with orthopedics and sports medicine providers seeing patients at FCMH in August 2017; and the addition of Adena pulmonology in November 2017.

Adena has now opened a second clinic inside FCMH, broadening the list of Adena providers who will be practicing there, delivering close-to-home care for patients living in the Fayette County area.

“Our common goal with the Adena/FCMH affiliation is to expand the availability of health care services in our region, and to keep quality care in or near the patient’s hometown,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “Adena’s partnership vision includes working with our region’s health care partners to enable patients to be cared for locally, while aligning and reducing the cost for care. The Adena/FCMH partnership continues to be a win-win for everyone.”

The new Adena specialty clinic is now open inside suite 310 of FCMH’s Medical Arts Building No. 2. Specialty care being provided in the new clinic include: cardiology, dermatology, nephrology, neurology, OB/GYN and urology. Adena providers will see patients and will perform some office procedures in the new space. The new Adena Specialty Clinic is located at 1510 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H.

Orthopedics, sports medicine and pulmonology will continue to operate from its current FCMH location, which is inside suite 106 of Medical Arts Building No. 1, located at 1450 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H.

Patients wishing to be cared for by an Adena specialist at an FCMH facility may schedule an appointment by calling 740-333-4970, or by visiting adena.org.

Submitted by Maria Smith, director corporate communications, Adena Health System.